Armani Guzman an exciting, special utility player

Armani Guzman was already known in West Virginia circles, but continues to make a name for himself on a national level in a variety of ways.

Guzman started the scoring for the Mountaineers in the College World Series against Troy by stealing home and then going 2-3 from the plate against North Carolina with a sensational defensive play where he snagged a ball from Tyrus Hall and got his foot on first to record the out.

“I was just a little late into the bag, because where I was playing, and Tyrus threw it near the bag, and then outside of that, I just kind of reacted and tried to keep my foot on the bag while catching it, and it turned out to be a really cool play,” Guzman said.

The definition of a utility player, head coach Steve Sabins was asked about his impact at first, given his athleticism and how he has been able to make his presence felt.

“I don’t know if he’s a first baseman that plays right or a right fielder that plays first. Or he tells me he’s a shortstop so all of those are probably true,” Sabins said.

Guzman is one of the most selfless and highest IQ players that Sabins has ever coached and that is evident in the fact that he is even playing first to begin with. It began with a question to him and Paul Schoenfeld over who would be the best fit there and both said, Guzman.

It only continued to build from there and is just another example of the identity of this team with players willing to do anything they can to help the program.

“I think he’s just really special, like that utility of a player is so special,” Sabins said.

And that might not be the end of the story either as Sabins was quick to say that if the junior elects to return to West Virginia, he may even change positions again for the Mountaineers in the future.

“He’s a guy that could definitely play middle infield, could play second base. He played third base in the Regional and the Super last year for us and so being able to put his athleticism in the middle of the diamond is a progression that I would really like to make,” Sabins said.

And while Sabins already knew how special Guzman was, many others are now seeing it on the biggest stage in the College World Series.

“I’m glad that the country’s been able to share in Guzman’s success and excitement,” he said.



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

