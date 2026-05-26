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As West Virginia roster pieces arrive, focus shifts to what's next

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings56 minutes agorivalskeenan
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at West Virginia
Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez walks along the sidelines during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The West Virginia football roster welcomed the majority of the remaining roster additions over the weekend and now the focus is set to shift to the summer. 

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