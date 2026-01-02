Bandit linebacker Keenan Eck enters transfer portal

West Virginia bandit linebacker Keenan Eck has entered the transfer portal.

Eck, 6-foot-4, 213-pounds, only spent one season with the Mountaineers where he did not see the field in 2025. The pass rusher came to Morgantown from Citrus College where he was a first-team all-conference selection with 26 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks.

Eck has two years of eligibility remaining.

