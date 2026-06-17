Bassinger thrives in another big moment for WVU 

Reese Bassinger has delivered a plethora of big outs for West Virginia. So it was no surprise his number was called against Troy at the peak of an elimination game in the College World Series. Bassinger entered the game and created a new moment that he will be remembered for.

Tense Situation

While WVU was in control of the game, holding a 7-0 lead, that could have changed in a hurry. In the seventh inning, Troy loaded the bases before the Mountaineers recorded an out. The Trojans were in the middle of their order with Jimmy Janicki (21 home runs) right in the middle of it. Manager Steve Sabins knew the significance of the moment.

“It was a 7-0 game with the bases loaded. All of a sudden, you’re like, this is a Janicki fly ball away from being a save situation in the middle of the game,” Sabins said.

Ready For The Opportunity

With that, he went to his most reliable bullpen arm. Over the last two seasons, no Mountaineer pitcher has appeared more than Bassinger. This was the 60th time he was called upon, so he knew a big moment like this was coming.

“That was sick. It’s the situation that I’d really like to be in, and I assumed that I would be in this tournament. When I got the call to go in, I was pretty pumped up already,” Bassinger said.

How It Played Out

The first batter he faced resulted in a strikeout, but trouble waited on deck. Janicki came into the box with his massive home run off Ian Korn in game one, fresh on everyone’s mind. Bassinger fell behind 3-0 to Janicki before he took a mighty hack, swinging and missing. The next pitch flared into center field, and Paul Schoenfeld made a great jump to catch it in the air, firing home with no advancement from the runner on third.

“Getting out of it, sometimes you get a jam shot, and it doesn’t go your way, but this time Paul caught it, and got the throw home …It was pretty sick,” Basinger said.

It was very cool that his teammate had his back, but what came next might have topped that moment. With the tension in the stadium at an all-time high, Bassinger needed just three pitches to get a swinging strikeout, escaping the jam.

With all the excitement in the ballpark, Bassinger made eye contact with someone he holds close to his heart.

“I somehow made exact eye contact with my dad right after that happened,” he said. “He was excited and never showed emotion, so I don’t know how I found it, but it was really cool to do that. So I was pretty pumped.”

The Encore

Bassinger was not done there, though. He returned for the eighth inning and struck out the side on 13 pitches. He credits the coaching staff for putting him and his teammates in a great position to succeed.

“They spend so much time doing scouting reports that they’re away from their family, just doing it for us,” Bassinger said. “So when you get the pitch call, you know if you locate that pitch, the odds are in your favor. I use that to attack that zone and just do your thing.”



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