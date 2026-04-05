Battling illness, Graveline delivers walk-off win

In the morning of a massive game two of the No. 13 West Virginia and No. 23 UCF series, an everyday player was questionable to even come to the ballpark. Battling an illness, Matthew Graveline showed up and delivered in the biggest moment, capping off an 11-10 comeback win.

Status Unknown

After the Mountaineers ‘ four-game road trip against Arizona State and Arizona, the team returned with multiple players sick. Graveline was one of them, and the morning of Saturday’s contest, he wasn’t even sure he could play. Manager Steve Sabins walked through the timeline of his status.

“[Graveline] has had a pretty serious flu since Arizona. he has a fever at night, sweats, feels terrible,” Sabins said in a postgame press conference on April 4. “The craziest story is before the game. Our athletic trainer said, ‘I just talked to Graveline, and I don’t think he’s going to come to the field today.’ And I was like, ‘well, he’s got to do what he’s got to do to get healthy.’”

Staying Ready

This made Graveline miss his first start of the season, as he’s been in the lineup for all 26 games. But as the game progressed and the Mountaineers started to claw back, Graveline’s presence was needed.

“He’s in the dugout. And I walked by and said, ‘Gravy, you good to swing it or catch for a couple of innings if we need it?’ [Graveline responded with] ‘Yep, I’m good,’” Sabins said.

Graveline was entered into the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and saw a two-out single. As an everyday player, this was a new role for Graveline, but he still approached the opportunity as a starter.

“I kind of look at it as I started the game for when I come in and pinch hit,” Graveline said. “Throughout the game, I was trying to stay ready for that opportunity, and I think it paid off pretty well.”

The Hero

It paid off exceptionally well for Graveline and his team as he delivered a two-out walk-off single, driving in two runs in the ninth inning. Before he added the finishing touches, WVU had already scored two runs.

With two outs in the inning and momentum with the Mountaineers, Graveline thought teammate Ben Lumsden was going to end it with him on deck. But Lumsden was intentionally walked with first base open. Graveline explained his thoughts coming to the plate.

“I was ready for Lums and to get the job done. And then when they saw him put him on, I was like, Okay, I’ll do it instead,” Graveline said. “I’m always ready, especially when you’re on deck, you kind of have to be ready to get up to the plate and get the job done. So I feel like my mindset flipped pretty quickly.”

Losses are Lessons

The man on the mound actually got the better of Graveline in game one. The pitcher was Kevin Schoneboom, and Graveline was actually the first batter he faced. A popout in foul ground was the result, but it allowed Graveline to see his pitches.

“They threw [Schoneboom] yesterday, and he got me out, so I saw his pitches, and what they did, so it put me in a good spot to see him better today,” Graveline said.

Indeed, it did, because it was clear Graveline had a beat on Schoneboom. After a first-pitch slider was thrown for a ball, he missed again with a fastball above the zone. Graveline knew another heater was coming as there was nowhere to put him with bases loaded.

The fastball came, and Graveline barreled the ball up the middle, scoring two runs and securing the walk-off win.

“He threw me a slider for a first-pitch ball. Saw it pretty well. Then he threw me a heater up. Saw that one pretty well, too,” Graveline said. “I figured he was going to go back to the heater to challenge me, especially with bases loaded, can’t walk the tying run in. So I got a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it.”

Ready for the Next

In a win as exciting as this one, especially one you end it yourself, it is easy to lose focus on what’s ahead. Graveline understands that and will celebrate the victory, but seems to be focused on the next game already.

“I like to just celebrate the win. Winning is hard, so celebrate that, but once you leave the field, kind of move on to the next game,” Graveline said.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

