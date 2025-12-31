Ben Kerr named Director of Player Personnel

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has named Ben Kerr as the Director of Player Personnel for the Mountaineers football program.

Kerr spent the past seven years at Penn State where he was in various administrative roles ranging from director of football administration to director of football operations to most recently the interim chief of staff in November.

Kerr is expected assist in the areas of recruiting and scouting. He will supervise the director of recruiting, director of on-campus recruiting and the assistant directors for scouting. He will organize and lead personnel meetings, meet with individual personnel units to further the communication from the head coach, manage the transfer portal, communicating details of priority prospects to the head coach and staff.

Kerr will oversee weekly in-season creation of advance scouting reports, research and analyze recruiting data to study player acquisition processes and evaluate players on the WVU roster and other Big 12 rosters to analyze and identify strengths and weaknesses. He will review all recruit prospect files and will oversee the student assistant development program.

The Penn State graduate previously worked at Arizona and William & Mary as well as interning at his alma mater.

