Big 12 availability report West Virginia vs. Cincinnati 1-5

The initial Big 12 availability report for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati has been released.

West Virginia

QUESTIONABLE:

Player Jersey Position Brenen Lorient 0 F

OUT:

Player Jersey Position Abraham Oyeadier 8 C

Cincinnati

DOUBTFUL:

Player Jersey Position Kerr Kriisa 11 G

OUT:

Player Jersey Position Jalen Hayes 2 F

Availability Report Key

Available – Will play (100%)

– Will play (100%) Probable – Likely to play (75%)

– Likely to play (75%) Questionable – 50/50 chance to play

– 50/50 chance to play Doubtful – Unlikely to play (25%)

– Unlikely to play (25%) Out – Will not play (0%)

Game Day Only:

Available – Dressing and available to play

– Dressing and available to play Game Time Decision – Status depends on warm-ups/medical evaluation

– Status depends on warm-ups/medical evaluation Out – Not dressing or available

