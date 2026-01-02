Big 12 availability report West Virginia vs. Iowa State 1-1
The initial Big 12 availability report for West Virginia vs. Iowa State has been released.
West Virginia
OUT:
|Player
|Jersey
|Position
|Brenen Lorient
|0
|F
|Abraham Oyeadier
|8
|C
PROBABLE:
|Player
|Jersey
|Position
|Chance Moore
|13
|F
Iowa State
OUT:
|Player
|Jersey
|Position
|Mason Williams
|2
|G
