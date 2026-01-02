Skip to main content
West Virginia
Big 12 availability report West Virginia vs. Iowa State 1-1

Keenan Cummings

The initial Big 12 availability report for West Virginia vs. Iowa State has been released.

West Virginia

OUT:

PlayerJerseyPosition
Brenen Lorient0F
Abraham Oyeadier8C

PROBABLE:

PlayerJerseyPosition
Chance Moore13F

Iowa State

OUT:

PlayerJerseyPosition
Mason Williams2G

