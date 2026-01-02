Big 12 availability report West Virginia vs. Iowa State 1-1

The initial Big 12 availability report for West Virginia vs. Iowa State has been released.

West Virginia

OUT:

Player Jersey Position Brenen Lorient 0 F Abraham Oyeadier 8 C

PROBABLE:

Player Jersey Position Chance Moore 13 F

Iowa State

OUT:

Player Jersey Position Mason Williams 2 G

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

