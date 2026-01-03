Skip to main content
West Virginia
Big 12 availability report West Virginia vs. Iowa State 1-2

Keenan Cummings

The final Big 12 availability report for West Virginia vs. Iowa State has been released.

West Virginia

OUT:

PlayerJerseyPosition
Brenen Lorient0F
Abraham Oyeadier8C

Iowa State

OUT:

PlayerJerseyPosition
Mason Williams2G

Availability Report Key

  • Available – Will play (100%)
  • Probable – Likely to play (75%)
  • Questionable – 50/50 chance to play
  • Doubtful – Unlikely to play (25%)
  • Out – Will not play (0%)

Game Day Only:

  • Available – Dressing and available to play
  • Game Time Decision – Status depends on warm-ups/medical evaluation
  • Out – Not dressing or available

