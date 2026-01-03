Big 12 availability report West Virginia vs. Iowa State 1-2
The final Big 12 availability report for West Virginia vs. Iowa State has been released.
West Virginia
OUT:
|Player
|Jersey
|Position
|Brenen Lorient
|0
|F
|Abraham Oyeadier
|8
|C
Iowa State
OUT:
|Player
|Jersey
|Position
|Mason Williams
|2
|G
Availability Report Key
- Available – Will play (100%)
- Probable – Likely to play (75%)
- Questionable – 50/50 chance to play
- Doubtful – Unlikely to play (25%)
- Out – Will not play (0%)
Game Day Only:
- Available – Dressing and available to play
- Game Time Decision – Status depends on warm-ups/medical evaluation
- Out – Not dressing or available

