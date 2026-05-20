Big 12 coaches anonymously discuss West Virginia

West Virginia is entering year two under head coach Rich Rodriguez after a 4-8 campaign in 2025 and expectations are clearly higher in Morgantown.

That is evident in the effort in putting together the roster with the level of player brought into the program.

But as part of Athlon’s very popular feature where Big 12 Coaches candidly discuss the teams in the league anonymously, here is what was said about the Mountaineers.

“It’s very similar to UCF. Once they get a triggerman, watch out for them.”

“[Head coach] Rich Rodriguez wants to get the speed. Those offenses excel when he’s got legit speed at quarterback, at running back and at receiver. I think he’s solving that problem through the portal, with junior-college recruiting and with high school recruiting down in Florida.”

“Once he gets the speed with the gun-run, and the quarterback plus-one in the run game, they’ll have a chance. They didn’t have that last year. We played them, and they didn’t have any team speed. At least not what [Rodriguez] is used to having.”

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