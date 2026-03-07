Big 12 Tournament seeding possibilities for West Virginia

West Virginia beat UCF 77-62 to complete the season sweep and will avoid playing on the first day of the Big 12 Conference Tournament. But the Mountaineers could still slot into one of two seeds for the event.

The Mountaineers are currently 18-13 and 9-9 in the league but their ultimate seeding destination will be determined by the one game with Cincinnati traveling to TCU.

At this stage, the scenarios are pretty straight forward as West Virginia will clinch the No. 7 seed if the Horned Frogs knock off the Bearcats and will be the No. 8 seed if the opposite occurs.

That’s regardless of what occurs with BYU hosting Texas Tech given the various tie breakers that favor the Mountaineers.

If TCU wins that game, West Virginia will be above both Cincinnati and UCF after sweeping the pair in the regular season and the same would be true if BYU would win as the Mountaineers would be 5-0.

If Cincinnati wins, the Mountaineers would be seeded above UCF due to the tie breakers and like the first instance the same is true regardless if BYU wins or loses as West Virginia also beat the Cougars.

The difference would boil down to positioning in the bracket and scheduling. The No. 7 team will play the winner of the 10/15 game at 7 p.m. on ESPN+, while the No. 8 team will play the winner of the 9/16 game at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ Wednesday.

West Virginia would avoid Arizona in a second game by finishing in the No. 7 slot, but would likely be matched up with Houston or Texas Tech depending on the results today.

