Blue beats gold in West Virginia spring festival

The West Virginia blue team beat the gold team 39-30 in the Spring Festival inside Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday.

The blue team was quarterback by Scotty Fox and was able to overcome a holding penalty to score on their opening possession with a touchdown pass to DJ Epps. Fox completed all three passes on the drive.

Mike Hawkins then got his turn to run the gold team and moved the ball down the field inside the ten yard line aided by an off-sides penalty on fourth down but would stall resulting in a field goal.

Max Brown took over on the third drive with a number of new players around him and had an impressive run where he ran over a defender but it would stall for a field goal. Then Jyron Hughley would get his turn and scored on a 60-yard keeper on the first play.

The second turn for Fox would result in a three and out, while Hawkins would again showcase his ability to run even with the no-contact jersey on his second possession but also would go three and out.

John Johnson would then get a series under center and rushed for a first down on his first play from scrimmage would lead the blue offense down the field and capped it off with a short throw to tight end Sam Hamilton for a touchdown.

Hughley would flash again when he shed a sack attempt and rushed for 15-yards, but the gold team offense would be stopped on fourth down giving the blue another shot. Brown took over at quarterback and led the blue offense to the 19-yard line before the drive would stall leading to a field goal but the attempt would miss leaving the game at 23-19 in favor of the blue team.

The gold team would then turn to Max Anderson at quarterback and he would move the offense before getting sacked the ball squirted free and Maliek Hawkins picked it up and returned it for a touchdown.

After a brief break, Hawkins would be back under center and would lead the offense down the field tossing a touchdown to Robert Oliver to complete the drive. Brown would continue his strong play with a great throw down the field to Keon Hutchins and then John Neider would reel in the touchdown grab.

Hughley would then get the call and the offense would stall out and be stopped on fourth down leading to a 37-26 lead for the blue team.

Johnson took the snaps under center for the final drive and the blue offense would get stopped on fourth down just short of the sticks before things shifted to two-point plays.

Prior to the game, wide receiver Cyrus Traugh was awarded the Nickolich Award, while tight end Ryan Ward, offensive lineman Nick Krahe and nickel Geimere Latimer were award Iron Mountaineer awards.

The Mountaineers will now head into the summer in preparation for the 2026 football season.

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