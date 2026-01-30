Breaking down where West Virginia is at in the NET

Breaking down where West Virginia is at in the NETby: Keenan Cummings9 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppJan 21, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Treysen Eaglestaff (52) celebrates a shot with teammates against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia has ten regular season games left and is still looking to make their case for inclusion in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023.