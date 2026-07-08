Brett Yormark: Big 12 football resonates beyond our borders

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark wants his league to be globally relevant in college athletics, and that has been reflected in the international contests that have been or will be played.

Last season, the league slate opened in Ireland with Kansas State and Iowa State squaring off, and there will be two more international games this season, with TCU taking on North Carolina in Ireland and the college football game at Wembley Stadium in London pitting Arizona State against Kansas.

For that second contest, Fox Big Noon Kickoff will take its show international for the first time to further showcase the league in an early-season matchup.

The Big 12 has a total of 14-percent of the student-athletes in the league from outside the borders of the United States, while six institutions have campuses internationally as well.

Yormark is a firm believer that the brand of football that the Big 12 plays resonates well in those international opportunities for a different pocket of fans.

“Our brand of football travels. It’s fast, it’s dynamic and it’s exciting and it resonates beyond our borders,” he said.

Overall, the league proved to be competitive and deep during the 2025 campaign, with the metrics to support that the Big 12 had more late-game drama than any other conference.

Combine that with the fact that the Big 12 had a record 38 NFL Draft selections, including 11 in the first two rounds, and it highlights the quality that comes with that exciting brand of football.

“We have global ambitions as a conference, obviously,” Yormark said.

Yormark did reinforce that he likes the NFL model when it comes to scheduling those types of opportunities with the places that they’re going or plan to go in the future.

But it does appear that the international matchups are something that the Big 12 is very much interested in continuing on top of potentially expanding in the future.

“We’ll see where we go in the future but I’m excited about the possibilities. There’s a lot of interest in Europe for what we do here at the Big 12 and we’ll determine what’s next and what’s right,” he said.



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