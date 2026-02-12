Brodie Kresser talks recovery from shoulder surgery, learning first base

Over the last two seasons, infielder Brodie Kresser has been a staple in West Virginia’s lineup. Ahead of this season, Kresser is coming off shoulder surgery and learning a new position. Kresser discussed the challenges of his recovery and adapting to a different role in a press conference on Feb. 9.

After spending two years at Des Moines Area Community College, Kresser arrived at WVU for the 2024 season. After last season came to a close, Kresser was unsure if his collegiate career would continue. He was granted another year of eligibility, but his road to Opening Day has been rough.

Offseason surgery

Last season, Kresser was playing with a torn labrum, but it didn’t stop him from starting all but one game. After WVU’s loss to LSU in the Super Regionals, Kresser immediately received surgery. Kresser said he is excited to be back and gave a timeline of the procedure.

“I’m excited. I’m blessed to be back. I got surgery in the off-season right after LSU on my throwing and shoulder,” Kresser said. “Things didn’t really work out too much in my favor there, but with the whole junior college year and everything else Great to meet another year. I’m pretty excited to be able to come back here for one more year.”

Recovery

The recovery process has been long, but for the past few months, he has been able to fully swing. Although he can swing without restrictions, he has a throwing restriction. Kresser said there will be days he doesn’t throw a single ball.

“It’s been good. It’s a slow recovery. pushing that nine to 12 months and everything else,” he said.

“I can swing fully. That’s honestly been a blessing for me. I’ve been swinging fully for like, a couple of months now, it being my right shoulder, but throwing it’s, it’s kind of just tolerance right now, like I’ll throw a lot in the week, and I’ll take Monday, Tuesday off or something,” Kresser continued.

Even though Kresser has returned to normal playing activities, he is not 100% healthy.

“it’s really just my rotator cuff, which has not caught up to my strength yet. It’s still pretty weak,” he said.

Limits on his swing

Dealing with the injury, Kresser had to readjust his swing, emphasizing offensive work in recovery.

“I’ve actually worked a lot offensively, kind of switched my swing a pretty big amount,” Kresser said.

Learning a new position

In the past, Kresser has played three positions with the Mountaineers: 84 games at shortstop, 26 at second base and two in center field. Ahead of this season, he has taken repetitions at first base. Kresser said he is open to the new position, but ultimately just wants to be in the lineup.

“I’m up for just being in the lineup, being able to play, whether it’s at first base or, honestly, whatever,” he said.

The adjustment has not been easy, as he is wired to be a shortstop. Kresser accounts the footwork as the biggest challenge, but does not feel it will be a problem.

“We were taking a couple of reps, like turning double plays and stuff, and my footwork was so messed up,” Kresser said. “I just, I want to be a shortstop. But, just to be able to work on that and my footwork and everything else, I think it won’t be too much of a problem.”

Athletes all around

With head coach Steve Sabins announcing Matt Ineich as the starting shortstop, and if Kresser logs innings at first base, the Mountaineer infield will consist of primary up-the-middle guys. While the two other positions are up in the air, Kresser believes WVU may have the most athletic infield in the nation.

“I was talking with a couple of the other guys in the infield, and I was telling them how we might have the most athletic infield in college baseball if that does happen,” he said.

New role, same leader

No matter where Kresser is positioned, he brings experience to a successful program. In each of Kresser’s two seasons at WVU, the team has made a Super Regional. Kresser acts as a leader to freshmen and transfers, showing the Mountaineer way and what makes the program special.

“Showing them what Virginia baseball is about, what the legacy is about, what we do daily, everything we do is tough, it’s challenging,” Kresser said. “We push each other, but that just kind of shows that other schools might not be doing what we are. So that shows why we’re successful, and we’re that close to making more and more history and making it to Omaha.”

