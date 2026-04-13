Butler guard Finley Bizjack commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has landed a key piece to the roster build-out of the transfer portal with a commitment from Butler transfer guard Finley Bizjack.

Joe Tipton of On3 was first to report the news.

Bizjack, 6-foot-4, 190-pounds, spent three years with the Bulldogs, where his production increased in each of those seasons with the Big East program.

That culminated last year, where Bizjack averaged 17.1 points, 2.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6-percent from the floor and 34.9-percent from three.

Bizjack was an all-Big East third-team selection last season.

The Texas native announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal March 30 and became a key target for the Mountaineers once he was in the database.

Bizjack took an official visit to Morgantown April 12 and also had a number of others in pursuit, including Ole Miss, Kentucky, TCU, USC and Virginia.

The talented guard has one year of eligibility remaining and will be able to step into a significant role with the retooled Mountaineers immediately. He becomes the second transfer addition behind Boise State forward Javan Buchanan.

WVSports.com will have more with Bizjack in the near future.

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