Can WVU capitalize on UNC's different pitching look?

By now, everyone should know the outcome of West Virginia and North Carolina‘s first meeting. In a tightly knit game, two Mountaineer errors led to the Tar Heels’ three-run advantage in the seventh inning, leading to a 5-2 loss. But that will be the last time we hear about this, because round two is upon us.

At 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 17, WVU looks for redemption against UNC. This matchup is fairly similar to the newfound West Virginia and Kentucky postseason “rivalry.” The only difference is that the Tar Heels have the Mountaineers’ number, possessing a 3-0 NCAA Tournament record against WVU, dating back to 2024.

Who We Saw

In the first contest, southpaw Maxx Yehl kept WVU in the game, tossing seven innings with two earned runs. While he pieced together a commendable outing after struggling in the first inning, the Mountaineer bats never got going. Even though WVU tallied seven hits, it only mustered two runs.

But that should have been expected with the caliber of arms on display from both sides. Reese Bassinger was the only other Mountaineer to throw, tossing one scoreless frame with a walk. UNC showcased three arms: Ryan Lynch started, going 4.2 innings, Walker McDuffie earned the win with 3.2 scoreless innings and the Mountaineers were introduced to the highly talented freshman Caden Glauber, who shut down the ninth with two strikeouts.

At least for Wednesday, WVU can count out Leach and likely McDuffie, who the Mountaineers saw for 63 pitches. But Glauber always seems ready to go.

The should be senior in high school, Glauber is one of, if not the most talented, arms on the Tar Heel roster. He’s worked 84.2 innings in 27 appearances, working a 2.13 ERA with 105 strikeouts.

But the most important statistic on Glauber is his 11-0 record. While that is just his individual achievement, UNC has won all 27 games he’s pitched in. This makes UNC manager Scott Forbes wary of allocating innings, with a possible game Thursday or even the tournament final.

“The way this format is set up, if you start Caden Glauber, he might be done for the rest of the tournament if he throws 100 pitches,” Forbes said.

UNC Starter

Should UNC need a big out against WVU, it’s a safe bet that Glauber will be called to get it. But that is getting ahead of what’s actually in front of the Mountaineers. Forbes announced left-hander Folger Boaz as the semifinal starter.

Boaz has been North Carolina’s No. 3 starter through 2026, posting 56.1 innings and a 7.03 ERA. Interestingly, he last toed the rubber on May 31. In the Tar Heels’ regional clincher, he went 3.1 innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out four against East Carolina. That outing gives Forbes the confidence to hand him the ball.

“I thought Folger Boaz was outstanding against East Carolina,” Forbes said. …”I think he can beat anybody.”

Benefiting WVU?

Not to jump the gun, but after the last meeting, this is an entirely different arm WVU will see. The trio of Lynch, McDuffie and Glauber combined for a .223 batting average, with Lynch the highest at .273. Boaz lets opponents hit .332 against him. This could be a major shakeup for a West Virginia offense that couldn’t find the big hit three days prior.

Coming off a beatdown against Troy, West Virginia enters this matchup with 14 total hits and 12 runs scored yesterday. With a pitcher who is seemingly a victim of contact, the Mountaineers have to like their odds.

“Hitting’s hard, it’s the hardest thing to do. It’s an advantage that we don’t always depend on that hit factor, and we do other things to score runs, but when those hits start coming, we’ll be rolling,” Armani Guzman said after Troy.

Probable Mountaineer Starter

With the increased odds of more knocks and the likelihood of Chansen Cole getting the ball, WVU has to like their odds. While it has not been announced, Cole looks to be the leading candidate to start. He only threw 52 pitches in 2.2 innings, getting hit around by Troy on June 12.

While it was concerning to see Cole have a low-end outing, it never seems to snowfall into his next start.

He allowed six runs to BYU on March 20, responding with 5.1 innings of one-run baseball against No. 23 Arizona State on March 29. With four runs surrendered against TCU, ending the regular season, Cole delivered another solid outing against Arizona State with five innings and two runs allowed in the Big 12 tournament.

Maybe he just had ASU’s number, but his 3.14 ERA, 10-1 record and All-American status will always keep West Virginia in ballgames.

Whether it’s one and done or WVU pushes another game on Thursday, we know two high-end programs will duke it out between the lines.

“We know they’re a good squad, and we know we’re a good squad. At the end of the day, it comes down to who performs in the moment,” Guzman said.



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

