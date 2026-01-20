Chase Meyer recognized as First-Team Preseason All-American, top 2026 MLB draft prospect

Junior right-handed pitcher Chase Meyer was named a First-Team Preseason All-American by Over-Slot Baseball. Meyer is the 12th West Virginia player selected as a preseason All-American.

Over-Slot’s list is made up of those who are thought to be the first players selected at their position in the 2026 MLB Draft. Meyer was one of two relief pitchers selected, joined by junior left-handed pitcher Cole Carlon out of Arizona State.

Meyer returns as one of the most trusted arms from the Mountaineers’ Clemson Regional-winning squad from last season. He totaled the fifth most innings and third most of returning players at 48, while totaling 63 strikeouts and a 3.94 ERA.

With a 9-2 record, Meyer led the team in wins while starting three games in 2025.

While Meyer was named an All-American for his relief pitching efforts, his role in the pitching staff trends towards starting ahead of the 2026 season. Head coach Steve Sabins discussed Meyer’s role at the end of fall practice, indicating Meyer as a weekend starter.

“When you’re on Friday nights, we would start Meyer versus [Dawson] Montesa, and it’s probably our two biggest arms,” Sabins said on Oct. 29, 2025. “Both Meyer, 93 to 97 [mph] and Montesa, 93 to 95, with some 96 in there, throwing strikes and competing.”

WVU Baseball will open its 2026 season against Georgia Southern University at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, at J.I Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.

