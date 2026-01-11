Clemson tight end Josh Sapp commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has secured help out of the transfer portal in the tight end room with experienced Clemson transfer Josh Sapp.

Sapp announced the decision on his Instagram.

Sapp, 6-foot-2, 235-pounds, spent four years with the Tigers where he hauled in 24 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns. He is coming off a season where he had 11 grabs for 150 yards.

The South Carolina native has played in 41 games during that time and started two games.

Sapp saw his snaps increase in each of his seasons with the Tigers notching 468 over his career with 267 coming this past season. He graded out highly in pass blocking at 76.1.

Sapp had 87 career receptions for 1,331 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time at Greenville High School and was a Shrine Bowl selection.

Sapp entered the transfer portal Jan. 2.

Sapp has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Sapp in the near future.

