"Coach Rod saved my life": Noel Devine on his return to West Virginia

For Noel Devine, returning to West Virginia wasn’t simply a chance to coach at his alma mater.

It was an opportunity he believes changed his life.

Devine said Rich Rodriguez’s decision to bring him back to Morgantown as an offensive analyst and assistant running backs coach came at a time when he was trying to provide for his family while teaching school, training young athletes and searching for his next opportunity.

Devine had built a successful speed training business after his playing career while also working as a guest teacher and mentoring young athletes. But when Rodriguez returned to West Virginia, he saw a chance to reunite with one of the most electric players from his first stint in Morgantown.

For Devine, it meant coming home.

Back where he belongs

Rodriguez coached Devine in 2007 before leaving for Michigan following that season, but the relationship remained strong over the years.

Now the former All-American is back inside the program where he became one of the most accomplished running backs in school history.

“It’s been an amazing experience. It’s been truly a dream come true,” Devine said on the Money Down podcast. “I was at home working as a guest teacher, training, being a dad, doing everything I could do for my family. I’m kind of struggling as well, man. Coach Rod saved my life and gave me the opportunity.”

Devine said Rodriguez hasn’t changed much from the coach he played for nearly two decades ago.

“Coach Rod is going to be Coach Rod for sure,” he said. “He’s going to be our coach. And he’s great. He loves winning. He hates losing.”

Understanding West Virginia

While Rodriguez’s demanding style has long been well known, Devine believes one quality separates him from many other coaches.

He understands what West Virginia football means.

“Someone that understands the state and what it means,” Devine said. “That’s what the whole state is missing, just having someone that understands the culture and the tradition of West Virginia.”

In Devine’s view, Rodriguez’s return allows the program to reconnect with the identity that helped make the Mountaineers nationally relevant during his first tenure.

“I’m happy to get back to what it used to be and what we used to have here as a head coach leading this football team, leading the state,” he said.

Learning from the same standards

As a player, Devine experienced Rodriguez’s demanding expectations firsthand. Now he sees those same standards from the other side as a coach.

“His expectations of me are high. I expect the same thing of myself. And he expected the same thing of everyone else,” he said.

Rather than viewing that intensity differently, Devine embraces it because he understands where it comes from.

“He demands a lot, man. And it’s intense,” he said. “But like I said, I played for him. So I understand his mindset. And I’m here to help however I can.”

For one of the greatest running backs in program history, returning to West Virginia means far more than wearing the Flying WV again.

It’s a chance to help build the next generation of Mountaineers.



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