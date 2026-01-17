Coastal Carolina transfer Ezekiel Durham-Campbell commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has added another commitment out of the transfer portal at a position of need from Coastal Carolina defensive end Ezekiel Durham-Campbell.

Steve Wiltfong of On3 was first to report the news.

Durham-Campbell, 6-foot-5, 247-pounds, is coming off a season where he appeared in 13 games and recorded 42 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks while earning all-Sun Belt third team honors.

He finished third in the Sun Belt with 32 pressures.

Durham-Campbell started all 13 games this past season with the Chanticleers.

Prior to that, Durham-Campbell was at Louisiana Tech, where he played in 12 games and recorded 22 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. He started one of those games in his two seasons.

Durham-Campbell began his career at Lenoir-Rhyne, where he played in 11 games as a true freshman and netted 23 tackles and 8 tackles for loss.

The Georgia native entered the transfer portal Jan. 6 and drew offers from Auburn, Michigan State, Virginia, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Baylor, UCF, Syracuse and SMU.

Durham-Campbell has one year of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Durham-Campbell in the near future.

