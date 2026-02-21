Cole bounces back, WVU rolls Liberty 12-0

After not scoring through the first four innings, West Virginia‘s offense exploded in a 12-0 victory against Liberty at Worthington Field in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Friday.

In the first game of the season, right-handed pitcher Chansen Cole only worked 2.2 innings. This outing was much different for Cole, as he delivered seven strikeouts on two hits, not allowing an earned run in 5.1 innings of work, earning the win.

Liberty went with the Conference USA Preseason Pitcher of the Year right-hander Ben Blair, who breezed through four innings before WVU knocked him out of the game in the fifth. Blair ended with 4.1 innings, four strikeouts and three earned runs.

Left fielder Paul Schoenfeld was 2-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBIs, and designated hitter Sean Smith hit a solo homer, his first of the season. First baseman Brodie Kresser was 3-for-3 with two doubles and RBIs.

In the first inning, Blair punched out second baseman Gavin Kelly, then surrendered a four-pitch walk to shortstop Matt Ineich, before retiring the next two batters. In Cole’s turn, he worked a one-two-three inning with a strikeout.

Both pitchers faced the minimum in the second inning before Kresser led off the third inning with a double to the right field wall. Third baseman Tyrus Hall failed to move Kresser over with a bunt back to the pitcher, and Blair struck out the next two, eliminating the scoring chance.

In the bottom of the third inning, after getting a groundout, Cole allowed his first baserunner with a walk. A wild pitch advanced the runner to second base with one out. Cole responded with a strikeout and groundout.

Through three innings, only three batters reached base, two for WVU and one for Liberty.

The Mountaineers struck first in the fifth inning. Smith hit a leadoff single to right field and stole second base, setting up an RBI from right fielder Brock Wills. Kresser then scorched a double to the left-center field wall, bringing in Wills.

Hall was hit by a pitch before Kelly grounded out to a diving play at second base. That was it for Blair as Liberty brought in left-hander Josh Swink with runners on second and third, with one out.

Ineich greeted Swink with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Kresser. Center fielder Armani Guzman ended the inning with a popout.

In the bottom half, Cole worked a quick three outs with two flyouts and a groundout.

After five innings, WVU led 3-0.

In the top of the sixth inning, Smith drilled a solo home run over the left field wall.

In the bottom half, Cole allowed the first two Flames to reach with a walk and a single, then induced a groundout to short, putting runners on second and third. Queing, right-handed pitcher Reese Bassinger to enter the game.

Bassinger stranded both runners with two strikeouts, holding the Mountaineer lead at 4-0.

WVU doubled its total in the seventh inning. After an out, Guzman walked and stole second, then moved to third on a failed pickoff attempt. After a walk, Schoenfeld reached on a fielder’s choice. Smith plated a run with a groundout before Kresser and Hall brought in a runner each with singles.

In the eighth inning, Ineich led off with a single to center field, then infielder Ryan Maggy earned a pinch-hit single. Catcher Matthew Graveline was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Schoenfeld got every inch of a fastball for a grand slam.

Left-handed pitcher Joshua Surigao made his season debut in the bottom half. Surigao walked the first batter he saw, then retired the next three Flames, punhcing out two.

After the Mountaineers went down in order in the ninth, right-hander Bryant Yoak made his season debut. He walked the first batter he faced, then struck out the next three hitters, ending the game.

