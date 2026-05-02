Cole goes the distance, WVU secures series against Kansas State 9-1

No. 18 West Virginia secured the weekend set, defeating Kansas State 9-1 inside Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark Saturday evening.

Getting the start for the Mountaineers was right-hander Chansen Cole, who put up another high-level outing. His complete game shut down the Wildcats’ offense as he allowed just five hits for one earned run. Nine strikeouts notched his season-high, and just one walk paved the way for his now 8-1 league-leading record with a 2.64 ERA.

Designated hitter Sean Smith drove his sixth home run of the season, totaling three RBIs. First baseman Armani Guzman was 3-for-5, with a triple and double, driving in two RBIs. Five Mountaineers totaled two hits, while everyone in the lineup recorded a knock.

WVU totaled at least one run from the third to the seventh innings behind 14 hits, while Kansas State had just one hit more than errors at 5-4.

To start the game, a very quick first inning from both sides occurred, as Cole used his defense for three outs. Catcher Gavin Kelly was the only batter to reach, walking on four pitches.

Cole allowed the first hit in the second, but worked a clean inning. WVU came up and put itself in a prime scoring opportunity with the bases loaded and no outs, but failed to bring a runner home. Left fielder Matthew Graveline singled to begin the frame, then Guzman and second baseman Brodie Kresser both saw bunt singles. Right fielder Brock Wills grounded to the first baseman, who fired home, nailing Graveline on a force play. Third baseman Tyrus Hall then hit into a tailor-made six-four-three double play.

In the third, Cole saw the minimum again, then WVU came up and got in the scoring column. An out started the chance, then Kelly muscled an opposite field home run over the right field wall. With two outs, Smith extended the inning, reaching on a throwing error. Graveline moved Smith to third with a blooped double over the first baseman’s head. This led to Guzman rifling a ball off the center field wall for a base-clearing triple.

After three innings, WVU led 3-0.

The top of the fourth ended with some fireworks as Graveline caught a runner in motion on the pitch, firing his flyout to first base back in time for Guzman to step on the bag in a wacky seven-three double play.

In the bottom half, WVU added two runs. Wills started the frame with a hustle double into right-center field. Hall laid down a perfect bunt down the third base line, beating the throw and advancing Wills to third. Shortstop Matt Ineich delivered a sacrifice fly RBI to left field, then Kelly reached on a fielder’s choice. Center fielder Paul Schoenfeld dropped a single that the left fielder bobbled, allowing the hustling Kelly to cross the plate from first base.

Cole worked his third one-two-three frame in the fifth inning, then WVU added another run. Smith started with a walk with two outs following. Kresser then delivered a triple into the left-center field gap for an RBI.

Entering the sixth inning, WVU led 6-0.

It took six innings and 15 innings on the weekend before Kansas State scored its first run. Leading off the frame, Micah Kendrick went the other way, depositing a ball into the visitor’s bullpen for a home run. Cole stayed calm, retiring the next three batters.

The Mountaineers put up three more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Two outs started WVU’s chance, then Kelly singled through the shift, and Schoenfeld recorded a base knock. Smith then sent an opposite-field home run, hugging the right field foul pole.

Cole allowed two runners with singles to begin the seventh, but avoided trouble with some luck up the middle. With no outs and runners on the corners, a Kansas State player attempted to steal second base. The batter swung and lined a ball right to Kresser, standing on the second base bag, who caught the liner and fired to first for a double play. A groundout ended the frame.

After seven innings, WVU led 9-1.

In the eighth, Cole returned to the mound and totaled two strikeouts and a groundout with a single mixed in. Guzman was the only Mountaineer to reach with a double, but was halted at second base.

For the ninth, Cole came back out for the complete game. He started the inning with a strikeout, then induced a groundball where Hall made a diving play, firing a bullet to first, getting the runner. Cole earned his final strikeout, ending the game.

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