Colorado State specialist Bryan Hansen commits to West Virginia
West Virginia has continued its run of transfer portal additions with a commitment from Colorado State specialist Bryan Hansen.
Hansen, 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, punted the ball 57 times in 2025 for an average of 47.9 per boot with 13 downed inside the 20 and 23 over 50-plus yards.
He also served on kickoffs in the past with 106 attempts for 6,667 yards and 55 touchbacks.
Hansen should have one year left.
