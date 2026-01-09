Colorado State specialist Bryan Hansen commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has continued its run of transfer portal additions with a commitment from Colorado State specialist Bryan Hansen.

Hansen, 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, punted the ball 57 times in 2025 for an average of 47.9 per boot with 13 downed inside the 20 and 23 over 50-plus yards.

He also served on kickoffs in the past with 106 attempts for 6,667 yards and 55 touchbacks.

Hansen should have one year left.

