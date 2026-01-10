Comfort level, understanding key in three-point shooting for Ross Hodge

Comfort level, understanding key in three-point shooting for Ross Hodgeby: Keenan Cummings55 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppJan 6, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge yells from the sideline during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia head coach Ross Hodge is a firm believer that each game is going to dictate where the scoring opportunities on the floor are going to come from.