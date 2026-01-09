Connecticut OT transfer Carsten Casady commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added more experience up front with a commitment from Connecticut offensive tackle Carsten Casady.

The news was first reported by Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com and Casady confirmed the signing with WVSports.com.

Casady, 6-foot-7, 300-pounds, started all 12-games for the Huskies last season where he played 774 snaps. The year prior Casady appeared in nine total games for Connecticut and started two at center and three at right guard after a redshirt season.

The North Carolina native has played 1,167 snaps over his first two seasons at the college level.

Over those snaps, Casady has yet to allow a sack.

Casady announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in early December.

Casady becomes the latest in a string of additions for the West Virginia football program along the offensive line joining Kansas State offensive guard Devin Vass, Wyoming offensive guard Wes King and Jacksonville State offensive lineman Cameron Griffin.

Casady has two years of eligibility remaining.

WVSports.com will have more with Casady in the near future.

