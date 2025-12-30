Crafting the West Virginia offensive depth chart: Volume 1

West Virginia is in the process of building what the 2026 football team will look like and here is our initial projection of what the depth chart looks like for the Mountaineers on offense.

This is the first edition prior to the opening of the transfer portal and does not include any players who have indicated that they plan to enter the database.

QB

Player Height Weight Class Scotty Fox 6-2 213 So. Max Brown 6-2 221 r-Sr. Jyron Hughley 6-2 195 Fr.

RB

Player Height Weight Class Martavious Boswell 5-9 175 Jr. Amari Latimer 6-0 228 Fr. Cyncir Bowers 5-10 191 Jr.

WR

Player Height Weight Class Jaden Bray 6-2 209 r-Sr. Cyrus Traugh 6-0 188 r-Jr.

SLOT

Player Height Weight Class Rodney Gallagher 5-10 181 Sr. Kedrick Triplett 5-11 211 Jr. Armoni Weaver 5-9 167 r-Fr.

WR

Player Height Weight Class Keon Hutchins 6-0 178 Jr. Christian Hamilton 5-11 181 r-Jr. Jordan McCants 5-11 178 r-Sr.

TE

Player Height Weight Class Ryan Ward 6-4 240 r-So. Kade Bush 6-4 220 Fr.

LT

Player Height Weight Class Nick Krahe 6-6 316 r-Jr. Kevin Brown 6-6 280 Fr.

LG

Player Height Weight Class Josh Aisosa 6-3 325 r-So. Wyatt Minor 6-5 305 r-Jr.

C

Player Height Weight Class Landen Livingston 6-4 293 r-Sr. Camden Goforth 6-4 321 Fr.

RG

Player Height Weight Class Brandon Homady 6-3 298 So. Phillip Bowser 6-4 266 r-Fr.

RT

Player Height Weight Class Malik Agbo 6-4 275 r-Sr. Deshawn Woods 6-5 291 r-Jr.

