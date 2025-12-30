Skip to main content
West Virginia
Crafting the West Virginia offensive depth chart: Volume 1

Keenan Cummings

West Virginia is in the process of building what the 2026 football team will look like and here is our initial projection of what the depth chart looks like for the Mountaineers on offense.

This is the first edition prior to the opening of the transfer portal and does not include any players who have indicated that they plan to enter the database.

QB

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Scotty Fox6-2213So.
Max Brown6-2221r-Sr.
Jyron Hughley6-2195Fr.

RB

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Martavious Boswell5-9175Jr.
Amari Latimer6-0228Fr.
Cyncir Bowers5-10191Jr.

WR

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Jaden Bray6-2209r-Sr.
Cyrus Traugh6-0188r-Jr.

SLOT

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Rodney Gallagher5-10181Sr.
Kedrick Triplett5-11211Jr.
Armoni Weaver5-9167r-Fr.

WR

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Keon Hutchins6-0178Jr.
Christian Hamilton5-11181r-Jr.
Jordan McCants5-11178r-Sr.

TE

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Ryan Ward6-4240r-So.
Kade Bush6-4220Fr.

LT

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Nick Krahe6-6316r-Jr.
Kevin Brown6-6280Fr.

LG

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Josh Aisosa6-3325r-So.
Wyatt Minor6-5305r-Jr.

C

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Landen Livingston6-4293r-Sr.
Camden Goforth6-4321Fr.

RG

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Brandon Homady6-3298So.
Phillip Bowser6-4266r-Fr.

RT

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Malik Agbo6-4275r-Sr.
Deshawn Woods6-5291r-Jr.

