Crafting the West Virginia offensive depth chart: Volume 1
West Virginia is in the process of building what the 2026 football team will look like and here is our initial projection of what the depth chart looks like for the Mountaineers on offense.
This is the first edition prior to the opening of the transfer portal and does not include any players who have indicated that they plan to enter the database.
QB
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Scotty Fox
|6-2
|213
|So.
|Max Brown
|6-2
|221
|r-Sr.
|Jyron Hughley
|6-2
|195
|Fr.
RB
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Martavious Boswell
|5-9
|175
|Jr.
|Amari Latimer
|6-0
|228
|Fr.
|Cyncir Bowers
|5-10
|191
|Jr.
WR
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Jaden Bray
|6-2
|209
|r-Sr.
|Cyrus Traugh
|6-0
|188
|r-Jr.
SLOT
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Rodney Gallagher
|5-10
|181
|Sr.
|Kedrick Triplett
|5-11
|211
|Jr.
|Armoni Weaver
|5-9
|167
|r-Fr.
WR
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Keon Hutchins
|6-0
|178
|Jr.
|Christian Hamilton
|5-11
|181
|r-Jr.
|Jordan McCants
|5-11
|178
|r-Sr.
TE
LT
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Nick Krahe
|6-6
|316
|r-Jr.
|Kevin Brown
|6-6
|280
|Fr.
LG
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Josh Aisosa
|6-3
|325
|r-So.
|Wyatt Minor
|6-5
|305
|r-Jr.
C
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Landen Livingston
|6-4
|293
|r-Sr.
|Camden Goforth
|6-4
|321
|Fr.
RG
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Brandon Homady
|6-3
|298
|So.
|Phillip Bowser
|6-4
|266
|r-Fr.
RT
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Malik Agbo
|6-4
|275
|r-Sr.
|Deshawn Woods
|6-5
|291
|r-Jr.
