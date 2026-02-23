Skip to main content
West Virginia
Crafting the West Virginia offensive depth chart: Volume 3

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings8 minutes agorivalskeenan

West Virginia is in the process of building what the 2026 football team will look like and here is our projection of what the depth chart looks like for the Mountaineers on offense.

This is the third edition after the traditional signing period.

QB

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Scotty Fox6-2213So.
-or-
Michael Hawkins6-1206r-So.
Max Brown6-2221r-Sr.
Jyron Hughley6-2195Fr.

RB

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Cam Cook5-11200Sr.
Martavious Boswell5-9175Jr.
Amari Latimer6-0228Fr.
Chris Talley5-11181Fr.

FB

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Kayden Luke5-11249Jr.

WR

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Jaden Bray6-2209r-Sr.
Prince Strachan6-5215r-Jr.
Cyrus Traugh6-0188r-Jr.

SLOT

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Kedrick Triplett5-11211Jr.
TaRon Francis6-1207r-Fr.
Armoni Weaver5-9167r-Fr.

WR

PlayerHeightWeightClass
DJ Epps6-1185r-Sr.
Keon Hutchins6-0178Jr.
John Neider6-2205r-Jr.

TE

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Ryan Ward6-4240r-So.
Josh Sapp6-2235r-Sr.
Cam Ball6-7250r-Sr.

LT

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Nick Krahe6-6316r-Jr.
Malik Agbo6-4275r-Sr.
Deshawn Woods6-5291r-Jr.

LG

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Amare’ Grayson6-3310Jr.
Wes King6-5310r-Sr.
Josh Aisosa6-3325r-So.

C

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Landen Livingston6-4293r-Sr.
Camden Goforth6-4321Fr.

RG

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Devin Vass6-6308r-Jr.
Cameron Griffin6-4305Sr.

RT

PlayerHeightWeightClass
Carsten Casady6-7300r-Jr.
Kevin Brown6-6280Fr.

GoMart Retro 2026


