Crafting the West Virginia offensive depth chart: Volume 3
West Virginia is in the process of building what the 2026 football team will look like and here is our projection of what the depth chart looks like for the Mountaineers on offense.
This is the third edition after the traditional signing period.
QB
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Scotty Fox
|6-2
|213
|So.
|-or-
|Michael Hawkins
|6-1
|206
|r-So.
|Max Brown
|6-2
|221
|r-Sr.
|Jyron Hughley
|6-2
|195
|Fr.
RB
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Cam Cook
|5-11
|200
|Sr.
|Martavious Boswell
|5-9
|175
|Jr.
|Amari Latimer
|6-0
|228
|Fr.
|Chris Talley
|5-11
|181
|Fr.
FB
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Kayden Luke
|5-11
|249
|Jr.
WR
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Jaden Bray
|6-2
|209
|r-Sr.
|Prince Strachan
|6-5
|215
|r-Jr.
|Cyrus Traugh
|6-0
|188
|r-Jr.
SLOT
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Kedrick Triplett
|5-11
|211
|Jr.
|TaRon Francis
|6-1
|207
|r-Fr.
|Armoni Weaver
|5-9
|167
|r-Fr.
WR
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|DJ Epps
|6-1
|185
|r-Sr.
|Keon Hutchins
|6-0
|178
|Jr.
|John Neider
|6-2
|205
|r-Jr.
TE
LT
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Nick Krahe
|6-6
|316
|r-Jr.
|Malik Agbo
|6-4
|275
|r-Sr.
|Deshawn Woods
|6-5
|291
|r-Jr.
LG
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Amare’ Grayson
|6-3
|310
|Jr.
|Wes King
|6-5
|310
|r-Sr.
|Josh Aisosa
|6-3
|325
|r-So.
C
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Landen Livingston
|6-4
|293
|r-Sr.
|Camden Goforth
|6-4
|321
|Fr.
RG
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Devin Vass
|6-6
|308
|r-Jr.
|Cameron Griffin
|6-4
|305
|Sr.
RT
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Carsten Casady
|6-7
|300
|r-Jr.
|Kevin Brown
|6-6
|280
|Fr.
