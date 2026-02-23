Crafting the West Virginia offensive depth chart: Volume 3

West Virginia is in the process of building what the 2026 football team will look like and here is our projection of what the depth chart looks like for the Mountaineers on offense.

This is the third edition after the traditional signing period.

QB

RB

FB

Player Height Weight Class Kayden Luke 5-11 249 Jr.

WR

Player Height Weight Class Jaden Bray 6-2 209 r-Sr. Prince Strachan 6-5 215 r-Jr. Cyrus Traugh 6-0 188 r-Jr.

SLOT

Player Height Weight Class Kedrick Triplett 5-11 211 Jr. TaRon Francis 6-1 207 r-Fr. Armoni Weaver 5-9 167 r-Fr.

WR

Player Height Weight Class DJ Epps 6-1 185 r-Sr. Keon Hutchins 6-0 178 Jr. John Neider 6-2 205 r-Jr.

TE

Player Height Weight Class Ryan Ward 6-4 240 r-So. Josh Sapp 6-2 235 r-Sr. Cam Ball 6-7 250 r-Sr.

LT

Player Height Weight Class Nick Krahe 6-6 316 r-Jr. Malik Agbo 6-4 275 r-Sr. Deshawn Woods 6-5 291 r-Jr.

LG

C

Player Height Weight Class Landen Livingston 6-4 293 r-Sr. Camden Goforth 6-4 321 Fr.

RG

Player Height Weight Class Devin Vass 6-6 308 r-Jr. Cameron Griffin 6-4 305 Sr.

RT

Player Height Weight Class Carsten Casady 6-7 300 r-Jr. Kevin Brown 6-6 280 Fr.

