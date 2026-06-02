Details for Morgantown Super Regional set

West Virginia will host a Super Regional for the first time this weekend against Cal Poly and the details for those games has now been released.

The first game will be held at noon Friday June 5 and be televised on ESPN2 while the second game will also be played at noon Saturday June 6 on ESPN 2.

The time for a potential Sunday game has yet to be determined.

The Mountaineers advanced to the Super Regional after beating Kentucky 6-5 in the Morgantown Regional Monday night, while Cal Poly swept the Los Angeles Regional.

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