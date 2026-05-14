Details of West Virginia basketball roster

The official West Virginia basketball roster has been updated to reflect the signed additions this off-season and here is a look at what it currently looks like.

This only includes those players that have been announced by the school and appear on the official roster.

Guard:

Forward:

Name Height Weight Class Jersey Javan Buchanan 6-7 230 Sr. Seydou Traore 6-6 220 Sr. Evans Barning 6-7 200 r-Fr. 7

Center:

Name Height Weight Class Jersey Mo Sylla 6-10 240 So. Amadou Seini 7-1 230 Fr. Aliou Dioum 6-10 200 Fr.

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