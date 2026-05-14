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Details of West Virginia basketball roster

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings34 minutes agorivalskeenan

The official West Virginia basketball roster has been updated to reflect the signed additions this off-season and here is a look at what it currently looks like.

This only includes those players that have been announced by the school and appear on the official roster.

Guard:

NameHeightWeightClassJersey
Miles Sadler6-0170Fr.
Finley Bizjack6-4190Sr.
Martin Somerville6-3185Jr.
Amir Jenkins6-2180So.2
Keonte Greybear6-3185Fr.
MJ Feenane6-6190r-Fr.20

Forward:

NameHeightWeightClassJersey
Javan Buchanan6-7230Sr.
Seydou Traore6-6220Sr.
Evans Barning6-7200r-Fr.7

Center:

NameHeightWeightClassJersey
Mo Sylla6-10240So.
Amadou Seini7-1230Fr.
Aliou Dioum6-10200Fr.

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