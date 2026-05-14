Details of West Virginia basketball roster
The official West Virginia basketball roster has been updated to reflect the signed additions this off-season and here is a look at what it currently looks like.
This only includes those players that have been announced by the school and appear on the official roster.
Guard:
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Jersey
|Miles Sadler
|6-0
|170
|Fr.
|Finley Bizjack
|6-4
|190
|Sr.
|Martin Somerville
|6-3
|185
|Jr.
|Amir Jenkins
|6-2
|180
|So.
|2
|Keonte Greybear
|6-3
|185
|Fr.
|MJ Feenane
|6-6
|190
|r-Fr.
|20
Forward:
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Jersey
|Javan Buchanan
|6-7
|230
|Sr.
|Seydou Traore
|6-6
|220
|Sr.
|Evans Barning
|6-7
|200
|r-Fr.
|7
Center:
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Jersey
|Mo Sylla
|6-10
|240
|So.
|Amadou Seini
|7-1
|230
|Fr.
|Aliou Dioum
|6-10
|200
|Fr.
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