DJ Epps commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has received a commitment from Troy wide receiver transfer DJ Epps, he has informed WVSports.com.

Epps, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown over the past few days and elected to commit to the Mountaineers.

“Just signed West Virginia,” he said. “Really just felt like home to me all the coaches bring me in with open arms on my visit.”

The Alabama native is coming off a season where he appeared in 14 games and hauled in 47 catches for 512 yards with 5 touchdowns. He also served as a productive kick returner with 23 attempts for 554 yards with a long of 79 yards. Overall, he was impressed with the experience.

Epps had been in contact with Kansas and Iowa State for official visits and initially had one set to Cincinnati Jan. 9.

Wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett served as the lead recruiter for Epps and the coaching staff targeted him as a player that could play both out wide and in the slot.

“They just told me they’re going to take shots down the field and to beat your man one-on-one and that’s what I’m good at,” he said. “Playing inside I can run the whole route tree and that’s how they said they were going to use me.”

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

