Eaglestaff examines his spark in win over Kansas State

Eaglestaff examines his spark in win over Kansas Stateby: Nick Castrilli16 minutes agoCastrilliNickRead In AppJan 27, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Treysen Eaglestaff (52) shoots in the lane against Kansas State Wildcats forward Taj Manning (15) during the second half at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesaAfter a relatively quiet first half for guard Treysen Eaglestaff in West Virginia’s 59-54 victory against Kansas State, he provided a much-needed spark to pull out the win.