Skip to main content
West Virginia
Join Now

Early defensive issues, late execution hurt West Virginia in Oklahoma State loss

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings7 minutes agorivalskeenan
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Feb 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Kanye Clary (1) drives to the basket during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge didn’t have to think too hard about the biggest issue for his team in the 91-84 overtime loss to Oklahoma State.

Join for $1
then billed annually
WV Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best West Virginia Mountaineers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.