Early defensive issues, late execution hurt West Virginia in Oklahoma State loss

Early defensive issues, late execution hurt West Virginia in Oklahoma State lossby: Keenan Cummings7 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppFeb 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Kanye Clary (1) drives to the basket during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia head coach Ross Hodge didn’t have to think too hard about the biggest issue for his team in the 91-84 overtime loss to Oklahoma State.