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Effort, culture key ingredients for Rich Rodriguez

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings1 hour agorivalskeenan
NCAA Football: Colorado at West Virginia
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez walks with his team as they arrive before their game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

For West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez the process of establishing a culture and that product paying off hasn’t always led to an immediate results.

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