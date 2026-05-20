Emerson Joy transfers to West Virginia from Alberta Golden Bears

Alberta Golden Bears defensive lineman Emerson Joy has committed to West Virginia, giving the Mountaineers another addition along the defensive front.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound defender broke out during the 2025 season with 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery across eight games. He also appeared in all eight games during the 2024 campaign and recorded eight tackles with a pass breakup.

Joy becomes one of the latest U Sports players to make the jump to the Division I level and will join a West Virginia program entering year two under head coach Rich Rodriguez.

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