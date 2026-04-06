Evans Barning plans to enter transfer portal

West Virginia true freshman forward Evans Barning plans to enter the transfer portal per a report.

Barning, 6-foot-7, 200-pounds, is expected to enter the transfer portal when it opens April 7 per a report by Sam Kayser.

The Canadian product did not appear in any games for West Virginia this past season as he redshirted. Barning attended Archbishop Carroll High as a senior and averaged 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Barning will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

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