Examining the Big 12 seeding scenarios still available for West Virginia

Only one regular-season game remains and for West Virginia, that means a lot of different possibilities remain when it comes to seeding for the Big 12 Tournament.

Entering the final game, four teams sit either 9-8 or 8-9 in the league with UCF, Cincinnati, West Virginia and BYU each battling for positioning in Kansas City.

For West Virginia at 17-13, 8-9 in the Big 12 there are still multiple scenarios that could play out that could alter not only where the Mountaineers are seeded but when they could begin play in the tournament, which is critical.

The Mountaineers will square off at home against one of those teams in UCF so let’s explore the possibilities that remain depending on that result and what unfolds with others.

With a West Virginia win:

–If West Virginia beats UCF but both Cincinnati and BYU lose their games, the Mountaineers will earn the No. 7 seed due to sweeping both the Knights and Bearcats.

–If West Virginia wins and BYU wins and Cincinnati loses, West Virginia will earn the No. 7 seed going 5-0 against the other three teams.

–If the Mountaineers beat UCF but both Cincinnati and BYU win their respective games West Virginia will earn the No. 8 seed due to a round robin tie-breaker of 3-0 against BYU and UCF.

–With a West Virginia win and Cincinnati win but a BYU loss, West Virginia will be perched in the No. 8 seed due to sweeping UCF.

With a West Virginia loss:

–If West Virginia loses to the Knights and both Cincinnati and BYU lose, the Mountaineers will earn the No. 9 seed based on the head-to-head win over the Cougars.

–West Virginia also has a pathway to the No. 9 seed if the Mountaineers lose and Cincinnati wins but BYU loses their final game of the year.

–If the Mountaineers lose to UCF and both Cincinnati and BYU win, West Virginia will be slotted as the 10th seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

–The same will be true, earning the 10th seed if West Virginia loses and BYU wins but Cincinnati loses their final game.

Conclusion:

Finding a way to finish No. 8 or above is critical as that will avoid the Mountaineers playing Tuesday on the opening day of the tournament. The No. 9 vs. No. 16 game is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN+, while the No. 10 vs. No. 15 game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

If the Mountaineers can finish in the No. 7 spot, that contest will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN+, while the No. 8 game is slotted for 3 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN+

Clearly, a run in a league this deep is going to be challenging but it’s obvious to see that trying to win five games in five days makes that hill all the more difficult to climb.

