Expected early enrollees for West Virginia
West Virginia will welcome a significant portion of the 2026 recruiting class to campus in January for the mid-term and WVSports.com provides a list of who to expect.
*=Transfer addition.
Early Enrollees:
Remaining signees that will enroll in May:
|Player
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Xavier Anderson
|TE
|6-6
|202
|Lawrence Autry
|RB
|5-10
|213
|Jayden Ballard
|S
|6-0
|180
|Martavious Boswell
|RB
|5-9
|175
|Wyatt Brown
|QB
|6-3
|197
|SirPaul Cheeks
|RB
|5-7
|176
|Landon Drumm
|WR
|6-2
|190
|KJ Gillespie
|DE
|6-2
|242
|Simaj Hill
|CB
|6-0
|173
|Trey McGlothlin
|LB
|6-2
|205
|Jonas Muya
|OT
|6-7
|292
|Vincent Smith
|CB
|6-1
|223
|Noah Tishendorf
|BANDIT
|6-2
|254
