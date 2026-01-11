Expected early enrollees for West Virginia

West Virginia will welcome a significant portion of the 2026 recruiting class to campus in January for the mid-term and WVSports.com provides a list of who to expect.

*=Transfer addition.

Early Enrollees:

Remaining signees that will enroll in May:

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

