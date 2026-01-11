Skip to main content
West Virginia
Expected early enrollees for West Virginia

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings44 minutes agorivalskeenan

West Virginia will welcome a significant portion of the 2026 recruiting class to campus in January for the mid-term and WVSports.com provides a list of who to expect.

*=Transfer addition.

Early Enrollees:

PlayerPositionHeightWeight
David Afogho*BANDIT6-3245
Da’Mun AllenCB6-3190
Makhi BooneCB6-0171
Kevin BrownOL6-6280
Kade BushTE6-4220
Carsten Casady*OL6-7300
Cam Cook*RB6-0200
Chams Diagne*CB6-4200
Lamarcus DillardOL6-2290
Cameron DwyerLB6-1195
DJ Epps*WR6-1185
TaRon Francis*WR6-1207
Rickey GilesS5-10185
Camden GoforthOL6-4321
Amare’ Grayson*OL6-3315
Cameron Griffin*OL6-4305
Sam HamiltonTE6-2235
Charlie HanafinWR6-0181
Bryan Hansen*P6-3210
Maliek Hawkins*CB6-0189
Michael Hawkins*QB6-1206
KJ HensonDL6-4275
Harper Holloman*DE6-2255
Malachi Hood*LB6-2235
Jyron HughleyQB6-2195
Keon HutchinsWR6-0180
John JohnsonATH6-0180
Jeremiah JohnsonBANDIT6-2243
Carter KesslerDE6-2250
Miles KhatriN/S6-0208
Wes King*OL6-5310
Amari LatimerRB6-0228
Geimere Latimer*CB5-10191
Will LeBlanc*DL6-4290
Yendor MackDT6-2244
Peter Notaro*K5-11188
Cam MalloryDT6-0315
Rhett MorrisOL6-2302
John Neider*WR6-2205
Robert OliverWR6-2180
Isaiah Patterson*LB6-4235
Andrew Powdrell*CB5-10185
Rayshawn ReynoldsCB6-3178
Antoine SharpLB6-0212
Matt SiegATH6-0180
Emory SnyderN/S6-3200
Prince Strachan*WR6-5215
Tyler Stolsky*LB6-3225
Chris TalleyRB5-11181
Jaylen ThomasDT6-2313
Malachi ThompsonWR6-4192
Kedrick TriplettSLOT5-11211
Devin Vass*OL6-6308
Greg WilfredSLOT5-9166
Darius WileyDE6-6255
Da’Mare WilliamsS6-1201
Kamari Wilson*S6-1210
Aidan WoodsOT6-5297
Deshawn WoodsOT6-5291

Remaining signees that will enroll in May:

PlayerPositionHeightWeight
Xavier AndersonTE6-6202
Lawrence AutryRB5-10213
Jayden BallardS6-0180
Martavious BoswellRB5-9175
Wyatt BrownQB6-3197
SirPaul CheeksRB5-7176
Landon DrummWR6-2190
KJ GillespieDE6-2242
Simaj HillCB6-0173
Trey McGlothlinLB6-2205
Jonas MuyaOT6-7292
Vincent SmithCB6-1223
Noah TishendorfBANDIT6-2254

