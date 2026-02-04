Extra prep allows West Virginia opportunities in rematch with Cincinnati

Extra prep allows West Virginia opportunities in rematch with Cincinnatiby: Keenan Cummings27 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppJan 17, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge talks to his team during a timeout during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia will knock off another first from the list this season Thursday when the Mountaineers travel to Cincinnati for the second of two scheduled games.