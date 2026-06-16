First meeting offers blueprint for WVU-Troy rematch

West Virginia and Troy are set to square off for the second time in the College World Series. The Mountaineers have the advantage, taking the first meeting 7-5, but it was not easy. With the season on the line, both teams know it will be an all-hands-on-deck bout.

The first game was played fairly tight, with the score tied at five going into the bottom of the eighth inning. WVU brought in the go-ahead runs with a chopper over the first baseman’s head by Tyrus Hall that inning, then Ian Korn and Ben McDougal shut down the ninth.

Troy’s head coach, Skylar Meade, expressed his thoughts on the competitiveness of the game.

“Two programs that are absolute fighters, and that’s really what that game was. It felt like a heavyweight bout. Somebody, unfortunately for us, was going to win that game,” Meade said.

The Difference

With the game being neck and neck, the difference was errors. Troy made two mistakes, with one leading to a run. In the first inning, second baseman Sam Darnell bobbled a ball, setting up Armani Guzman to race around the bases, ultimately stealing home for the game’s first run.

The second error was in the fifth inning, making Troy’s reliever Zach Crotchfelt have to exhaust more offerings. On the other side, WVU didn’t make a single error. Meade believed that put the Mountaineers in a position to win.

“They were just better than us on defense; you can’t give freebies and extra outs. They made some plays that didn’t end well for us, even if it didn’t lead to a run, it led to extra pitches,” Meade said.

Playing To Strengths

The Trojans were able to stay in the game because of their gritty at-bats. They ran Chansen Cole out of the game after just 2.2 innings, tallying seven hits and four runs. Meade thought Cole was a pitcher who played into the Trojans strengths.

“We felt like it was a good matchup for us in terms of the way our lineup is constructed, what our guys can do and their plan implementation,” Meade said.

Cole only threw 52 pitches in that game, making him a candidate to see the mound for Tuesday’s matchup. But with Troy’s success against him, that might be risky. They saw Korn for 79 pitches, and catcher Jimmy Janicki got to him with a massive home run in the seventh inning.

We don’t know WVU’s pitching plan yet, but in a win-or-go-home game, this duo may get back on the mound. Nevertheless, Troy will stay focused on the game plan at hand, hoping to knock whoever starts out of the game.

“I credit Coach Walgemont a lot, and for the game plan we had going in,” Janicki said. “We were supposed to see it up, see it out, and I feel like that’s exactly what we did, and we’ve done well recently, chasing the starters.”

Bullpen Returns?

With Korn’s six innings of work, he was tremendous, allowing just five runners and that one home run. He’s WVU’s best bullpen arm, and his status is unknown for Tuesday. Troy also deployed its best reliever in Crochfelt, who fired 4.1 innings of two-run baseball. Crochfelt also threw 15 pitches in one inning against Ole Miss on June 14, earning the save. With these two appearances, his availability is also in the air, but Meade liked his production against the Mountaineers.

“West Virginia is a very potent offense. Crochfelt goose egged them for a while. They got a couple of those hits there in the eighth, of course, which eventually is going to happen,” Meade said.

Both teams have seen each other’s best arms, but WVU took the win. Brodie Kresser believes this plays to the Mountaineers’ advantage.

“We do have the advantage of seeing them. We’re just gonna keep trusting in the coaches and what they give us in the scouting report and all that,” Kresser said.

Same Path Here

WVU and Troy are similar on the field and share the same route to this current stage. Just like the Mountaineers, Troy came from the losers’ bracket to win its regional. The only difference was that Troy lost the first game, unlike the Mountaineers dropping game two.

Reese Bassinger explained the advantages of this experience.

“I didn’t realize they lost the first game of the regional, so I went back and watched it,” Bassinger said. “They’re a tough team, coached well, they all are bought into whatever their thing is. So they’re playing their tails off. I see a lot of similarities.”

Now there are no second chances; the loser of this game’s season will end. Meade knows his squad is ready.

“Our team will never be scared,” Meade said.



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