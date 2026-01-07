Florida Atlantic LB transfer Tyler Stolsky commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has nabbed more experience in the linebacker room out of the transfer portal with a commitment from Florida Atlantic transfer Tyler Stolsky.

Stolsky, 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, is coming off a season where he recorded 90 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a sack with the Owls in his lone season with the program. He played a career high 544 snaps.

Prior to that the Michigan native spent three years at Minnesota where he played a total of 177 snaps on the defensive side and appeared in 24 games. His most productive campaign was in 2023 where he had 26 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Stolsky entered the transfer portal Jan. 2 and took an official visit to Morgantown Jan. 5 which proved to be enough to secure his pledge.

Stolsky has one year of eligibility remaining in his career.

