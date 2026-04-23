Florida State transfer guard Martin Somerville commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has added a commitment out of the transfer portal to bolster the backcourt from Florida State guard Martin Somerville.

Somerville, 6-foot-3, 185-pounds, spent last season with the Seminoles where he averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 33.6-percent from the floor and 33.7-percent from three.

The Maryland native spent his freshman season at UMass Lowell where he averaged 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting .405 percent from three. His efforts earned him 2025 America East Rookie of the Year honors.

Somerville becomes the fourth transfer addition for West Virginia this off-season and is a guard that brings versatile as well as size to the backcourt.

Somerville has two years of eligibility remaining.

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