Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter agrees to remain with Orlando Magic

Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter will remain with the Orlando Magic.

Carter agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal to remain with Orlando after finishing the season there last year. He averaged 7.2 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game across 30 contests.

The news was reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Carter is entering his ninth year in the NBA after being selected with the 32nd pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Carter spent four seasons at West Virginia, where he averaged 12.2 points, 3.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals across 144 career games. That included a standout senior season where Carter averaged 17.0 points, 6.6 assists and 3.0 steals per contest and was named a first-team Big-12 selection along with the defensive player of the year in the league.

Carter also was honored with many major defensive awards nationally as a senior.

Free agent guard Jevon Carter has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal to stay with the Orlando Magic, sources tell ESPN. Carter finished the season in Orlando and earned a rotation role. pic.twitter.com/JmJXsWC9zr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026



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