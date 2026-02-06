Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter signs with Orlando Magic

Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter has found a new home for the remainder of the NBA season.

Carter has agreed to a deal with the Orlando Magic after being waived Jan. 31 by the Chicago Bulls to make room for Dario Šarić who was acquired in a trade.

The news was first reported by Shams Charania, Senior NBA Insider for ESPN.

With the Bulls this season Carter appeared in 23 games where he averaged 5.4 points and 1.1 rebounds.

Carter spent four seasons with the Mountaineers from 2014-18 and scored 1,758 points with 330 steals.

