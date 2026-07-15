Former West Virginia QB Will Grier retires

Former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier is retiring from the NFL.

Grier, 31, was placed on the reserve/retired list Wednesday by the Carolina Panthers ending his career in the NFL. The North Carolina native was selected by the Panthers with the 100th overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Grier also spent time with the Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots, Chargers, Eagles throughout his career.

Grier appeared in two games over the course of his career, both in his rookie season. Prior to that Grier spent two seasons at West Virginia where he appeared in 22 games and threw for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns with 20 interceptions.

He was named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year following the 2017 campaign.

Grier started his career at Florida in 2015 where he played in six games and threw for 1,202 yards and 10 scores.

Wondering what other WVU fans are saying? Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →