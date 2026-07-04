Former WVU guard Kerr Kriisa reportedly arrested by FBI, facing extradition to West Virginia

Former West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa has reportedly been arrested by the FBI in connection with a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme dating back to his time with the Mountaineers.

According to Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio, the 25-year-old native of Estonia was arrested and is being extradited to West Virginia, where he is scheduled to appear in court next week. KSR reported the arrest was connected to a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme but did not provide additional details about the allegations.

Kriisa spent the 2023-24 season at West Virginia after transferring from Arizona. He started all 23 games he appeared in, averaging 11.0 points, 4.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds before suffering a season-ending hand injury.

Following his season in Morgantown, Kriisa transferred to Kentucky, where he appeared in nine games before a foot injury ended his season. He finished his college career at Cincinnati, averaging 5.8 points and 3.0 assists in 19 games during the 2025-26 season.

Kriisa previously served a nine-game suspension at West Virginia in 2023-24 for impermissible benefits received during his time at Arizona.

Kriisa was recently announced as a participant for Kentucky’s La Familia in The Basketball Tournament before news of the reported arrest surfaced.

No charging documents or additional information regarding the reported case had been made public at the time of publication. WVSports.com will update this story as more information becomes available.



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