Forward Evans Barning to remain with West Virginia

West Virginia forward Evans Barning will in-fact remain with the basketball program.

Barning, 6-foot-7, 200-pounds, had initially indicated that he planned to enter the transfer portal April 4 but made the decision after discussions with the coaching staff and his representation to remain with the basketball program.

“I’m returning to WVU,” he said.

The Canadian product did not appear in any games for West Virginia this past season as he redshirted. Barning attended Archbishop Carroll High as a senior and averaged 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Barning initially reclassified from the 2026 class to enroll at West Virginia last off-season and has all four seasons of eligibility remaining in his career.

“Good future ahead,” he said.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

