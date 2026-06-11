Four-star EDGE Chris Wilson commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has landed a major commitment for the future of the defensive line with a pledge from Muncie (In.) Yorktown 2027 defensive end Chris Wilson.

Wilson, 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers over a list of scholarship offers that included Auburn, Missouri, Ole Miss, Indiana, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Iowa State, Kansas, Cincinnati, Purdue, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and many others.

“The coaches were real with me the entire time and showed me exactly how I could fit into the program. I enjoyed being around the staff and seeing the culture they’re building,” he said.

The Rivals four-star prospect took an official visit to Morgantown June 1-3 and that pushed the program to the top of his list leading to his eventual commitment.

West Virginia initially offered Wilson Oct. 5 of 2025 and things only continued to grow from that point.

Defensive ends coach Deke Adams served as the lead recruiter for Wilson after the process was started by defensive line coach William Green when the program first jumped into the mix.

A versatile edge rusher with length, Wilson could slot in as a defensive end or an outside linebacker for the Mountaineers given what he brings to the table.

On top of West Virginia, Wilson also took an official visit to Iowa State.

Wilson is the 18th commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2027 class.

WVSports.com will have more with Wilson in the near future.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Chris Wilson has Committed to West Virginia, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 235 EDGE chose the Mountaineers over Auburn, Cincinnati, and Purdue



“WVU checked every box for me”https://t.co/5BdpanNu15 pic.twitter.com/DJgWnMyEXD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 11, 2026



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