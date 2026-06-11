From rock bottom to the top: Gavin Kelly loves WVU’s 'grit'

West Virginia is in a place it’s never been before, playing in the College World Series. Without the help of Second Team All-American Gavin Kelly, this run may not be possible. Kelly is the clear-cut star of the Mountaineers, who is taking on a leadership role.

WVU’s Turning Point

At the end of April, West Virginia hit a low point. The Mountaineers suffered a 23-1 loss to Pittsburgh at home, then dropped a series at Cincinnati after claiming game one. WVU responded with an eight-game winning streak, including a sweep of No. 7 Kansas on the road. They finished 9-1 for the rest of the regular season, then won two out of three games in the Big Tournament.

Kelly implied that it was the turning point of the season.

“If I remember correctly, we could have had a chance to sweep that series. At t the end of the day, it’s baseball, things aren’t going to go your way,” he said. “Being able to respond as we did, and we know what we can do, we understand what we’re capable of. So, just being able to respond is the biggest thing from that series.”

Always Grinding

That finish allowed WVU to host the Morgantown Regional, where a run to Omaha looked improbable. After losing to Kentucky in game two of the Morgantown Regional on May 30, WVU needed to win three straight. It responded with a victory against Wake Forest, taking down the Wildcats twice.

The next round, in the same place, didn’t have the same drama. WVU swept Cal Poly, defeating it 29-3. Kelly explained the intangibles that advanced WVU to Omaha.

“We’re a gritty bunch of guys that were tough to kill. Our offense is relentless, and our pitching staff is one of the best in the country. It’s really hard to beat us, even when we’re down,” Kelly said.

Now that Kelly is here, he is taking in the experience at college baseball’s biggest stage.

“Try to take in everything. We have to be present in the moment and be where we are,” he said. “It’s been a special, unique opportunity to be here, and I am grateful for the whole opportunity.”

Kelly’s Best Decision

The sophomore Kelly has been a part of WVU’s two most successful seasons. Last season, he was an everyday player on the program record 44-win squad, getting his first Super Regional. This season, WVU has a new win record with 45, with the possibility of adding more.

As one of the most highly touted prospects for the 2027 MLB Draft, coming to WVU looks to be a great decision for Kelly. With advice from his parents, he knew he should be a Mountaineer.

“Growing up, I didn’t really have a college team that I followed or wanted to go to. Early on in my high school career, my parents helped me realize that the coaches are going to be the ones who raised me. So the coaching staff stood out huge in the decision on where I was going to go, so that’s why I ended up here,” Kelly said.

With the success the Mountaineers are experiencing, Kelly is becoming a West Virginia celebrity. He’s not taking that role lightly.

“There are no professional sports teams in West Virginia, so being able to be a role model for kids or for anyone in West Virginia is special. It’s truly a blessing to electrify the state,” he said.



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