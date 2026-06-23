Game set for Pat White number retirement

West Virginia has set the date for when the football program will retire the jersey number of legendary quarterback Pat White.

The game will be the season opener Sept. 5 against Coastal Carolina inside Milan Puskar Stadium.

White’s No. 5 will become the seventh number retired in football and will join prestigious company in Major Harris (9), Ira Rodgers (21), Chuck Howley (66), Sam Huff (75), Bruce Bosley (77) and Darryl Talley (90).

The case for White was obvious as he is one of the most storied players in program history, throwing for 6,049 yards and 56 touchdowns to go along with 4,480 rushing yards and 47 more scores.

That rushing total is fifth all-time in NCAA history and White was the first college quarterback to start and win four consecutive bowl games in his career.

West Virginia was 35-8 (.814) with White as the starting quarterback. He led the Mountaineers to wins in the 2006 Sugar, 2007 Gator, 2008 Fiesta and 2008 Meineke Car Care Bowls.

White set Big East records in touchdowns responsible for (103), total offense (10,529) and became the first player in Big East history to pass for more than 10,000 yards. He posted a 7-2 (.777) record against Top 25 opponents during his career.



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